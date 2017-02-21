African-American gun club says member...

African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era

There are 1 comment on the WHBF-TV Rock Island story from 5 hrs ago, titled African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era. In it, WHBF-TV Rock Island reports that:

More African-Americans appear to be taking an active interest in their right to bear arms since the election of President Donald Trump, gun club leaders and firearm sellers say. A national African-American gun club has doubled its membership since Election Day, and gun sellers say they've noticed more black customers buying firearms.

None

Fresno, CA

#1 1 hr ago
That is excellent! People are people. I'm glad to see more folks taking interest in their own self protection!
Chicago, IL

