African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era
More African-Americans appear to be taking an active interest in their right to bear arms since the election of President Donald Trump, gun club leaders and firearm sellers say. A national African-American gun club has doubled its membership since Election Day, and gun sellers say they've noticed more black customers buying firearms.
#1 1 hr ago
That is excellent! People are people. I'm glad to see more folks taking interest in their own self protection!
