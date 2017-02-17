ACP applauds overturning florida ban on physicians counseling patients on gun safety
Washington The American College of Physicians applauds Thursday's federal appeals court decision that overturned a Florida state law that barred doctors from counseling patients about reducing injuries and deaths from firearms. "This is a huge victory for patient safety, and for physicians' First Amendment rights" said Dr. Nitin Damle, MD, MS, MACP, ACP's president.
