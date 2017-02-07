2 Kansas men spared prison in prosecu...

2 Kansas men spared prison in prosecution over state gun law

A federal judge spared from prison two Kansas men convicted of federal firearms violations after taking into account Monday their mistaken belief that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state. The sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten still leaves intact the federal felony convictions against Shane Cox and Jeremy Kettler , both of Chanute, Kansas.

