18-year-old walks into gun store. Pre...

18-year-old walks into gun store. Presto! He buys assault weapon

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

My younger son the other day told me a harrowing story about a friend of his, a high-school senior who just turned 18, who was hell-bent on buying a gun. He skipped lunch and bolted out the door of his high school, driving about a mile to a gun shop close by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ... 1 hr About time 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... 4 hr WasteWater 20
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... Thu jimwildrickjr 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,499
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Jan 25 duzitreallymatter 1
baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go Jan 24 kevin lj 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC