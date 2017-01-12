Youngstown police investigating after body found on city's east side
Police got the call around 5 a.m. Monday, that a man's body was found in the area of 710 Kendis Circle. When police arrived on scene, they found the body laying in the path between Kendis Circle and the Oak Street Bridge or U.S. Route 422.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|9 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC