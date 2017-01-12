Youngstown police investigating after...

Youngstown police investigating after body found on city's east side

Police got the call around 5 a.m. Monday, that a man's body was found in the area of 710 Kendis Circle. When police arrived on scene, they found the body laying in the path between Kendis Circle and the Oak Street Bridge or U.S. Route 422.

