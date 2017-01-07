Young Obama Voter Says Race Relations Worse After 8 Years Of...
Sadly, America's race relations are worse off under President Barack Obama, our first black president, says a passionate black graduate student who voted for him twice. She blames Obama's eight years of divisive governance spawning dangerous narratives of hate, not President-elect Donald Trump who is wrongly labeled by elites as divisive, even before taking office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|3 hr
|slurps1017
|10
|Our own worst enemy
|17 hr
|justice
|3
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC