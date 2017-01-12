Wyoming bills could allow concealed guns at some meetings, universities
People would be able to carry concealed guns at government meetings and on campuses of public colleges if the Legislature approves two bills. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Rochester Republican Rep. Bo Biteman and about a dozen GOP lawmakers proposed the legislation Friday.
