Worcester gun dealer agrees to end il...

Worcester gun dealer agrees to end illegal firearm sales

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A local gun dealer has agreed to stop selling handguns that are prohibited under Massachusetts law, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.  The Gun Parlor at 170 Prescott St. agreed to end illegal firearm sales and to pay up to $35,000 for selling handguns that are not listed on the state's approved roster and Glock pistols that do not meet state safety regulations, the attorney general said. The attorney general said an investigation by her office into the Gun Parlor's business practices uncovered various violations of state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Extend background checks to save lives 13 hr duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC