Wisconsin lawmakers plan to re-introduce campus conceal and carry bill
In February 2016, a group of Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin created Assembly Bill 846. The bill was created to allow licensed gun owners to have a gun on school property, but it never received a hearing in the last session.
