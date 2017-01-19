What To Do After Getting Your Conceal...

What To Do After Getting Your Concealed Carry License

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Many new gun owners seem to be a bit confused about the role that classes designed to facilitate the issuing of concealed-carry licenses play in this whole business of personal defense. The purpose of these classes is to make the applicant aware of state laws regarding the use of deadly force and when and where a person can carry their defensive firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Jan 15 jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC