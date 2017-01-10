Wasserman Schultz: Feds May Ban Passengers from Checking Guns in Baggage
In the wake of the January 6 shooting in the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport gun-free zone, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz makes clear that the federal government may no longer allow passengers to check a gun in their baggage.
