Washington attorney general proposes ...

Washington attorney general proposes assault weapons ban

There are 1 comment on the The Hill story from 17 hrs ago, titled Washington attorney general proposes assault weapons ban. In it, The Hill reports that:

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson offered two new measures this week that would curtail the sale of assault weapons, bills he said would cut down on mass shootings while standing up to court scrutiny. One measure, which Ferguson first announced in September, would ban the sale of assault weapons and magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Say What

Anderson, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
Another case of give an inch and they'll take a mile.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,497 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC