Washington attorney general proposes assault weapons ban
There are 1 comment on the The Hill story from 17 hrs ago, titled Washington attorney general proposes assault weapons ban.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson offered two new measures this week that would curtail the sale of assault weapons, bills he said would cut down on mass shootings while standing up to court scrutiny. One measure, which Ferguson first announced in September, would ban the sale of assault weapons and magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition.
#1 11 hrs ago
Another case of give an inch and they'll take a mile.
