UW Students Plan to Duplicate Failure of Texas Sex Toy Protest Against Campus Carry
In 2016, students at the University of Texas at Austin staged a protest involving the public carry of sex toys. The protest was supposed to somehow change people's minds about the exercise of Second Amendment rights on Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Jan 15
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC