Two Cases Lay Out Second Amendment Stakes
President-elect Donald Trump has said he will nominate a replacement for the late Antonin Scalia within two weeks of taking office. That nomination may come none too soon, as two major Second Amendment cases could be argued next fall.
Read more at The Daily Caller.
