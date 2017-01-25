Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix ...

Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible carnage'

There are 1 comment on the WVNY story from 22 hrs ago, titled Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible carnage'. In it, WVNY reports that:

President Donald Trump, for the first time since taking office, has tweeted about violence in Chicago, saying: "I will send in the Feds" if they don't fix the "horrible 'carnage'" going on. He tweeted about the shootings there in early January, saying at the time as President-elect: "If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help."

duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,061

Salt Lake City, UT

#1 14 hrs ago
Gun control won't help. It hasn't anywhere. Laws will never control criminals.
Gun tracking won't help. Registration would never fly.
Can't the DA in Chicago prosecute gun crimes? Why does Rahm need the federal government to do that? Stop plea bargaining, that may help.
Chicago can increase it's own funding for more police officers.

As experienced as Emanuel is with political double speak, that was a pretty sad attempt at deflecting.
