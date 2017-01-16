Trump-style contender for Va. governor blasts rival for skipping gun rally
Republican hopeful Corey Stewart blasted rival Ed Gillespie Monday for sending a surrogate instead of attending a gun rights rally, calling him a coward who was afraid to do anything not approved by consultants. Stewart was joined by fellow Republican hopeful Denver Riggleman, along with several candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
