True stories from the files of the Armed Citizen: Gun store owner shoots, kills would-be robber
Gun store owner shoots, kills would-be robber Two men tried to outgun the owner of a gun store in Mableton, but it did not work out as planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|1 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|11 hr
|frankspeak
|6
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC