This Shooting Is The Single Most Impo...

This Shooting Is The Single Most Important Reason To Pass The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

If you heard a scream of frustration emanating from the headquarters of Everytown for Gun Safety or whatever cushy mansion or penthouse Michael Bloomberg is in, here's what is probably the reason: Their nonsense case against the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act took another hit because of what happened on I-10 last week. Here's the brief rundown, in case you didn't already know: An Arizona State Trooper, Edward Andersson, had been ambushed and shot, and the trooper's assailant was straddling him mixed martial arts-style while banging his head against the asphalt of the interstate highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help on which scope to buy 8 min momof2cute 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Sat The Real Donald T... 4
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Sat Statesman Patriot 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Sat huntcoyotes 11
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Jan 15 jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC