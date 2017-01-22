This Shooting Is The Single Most Important Reason To Pass The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

If you heard a scream of frustration emanating from the headquarters of Everytown for Gun Safety or whatever cushy mansion or penthouse Michael Bloomberg is in, here's what is probably the reason: Their nonsense case against the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act took another hit because of what happened on I-10 last week. Here's the brief rundown, in case you didn't already know: An Arizona State Trooper, Edward Andersson, had been ambushed and shot, and the trooper's assailant was straddling him mixed martial arts-style while banging his head against the asphalt of the interstate highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.