The new Wild, Wild West: Allowing people to pack guns by the airport carousel
Of all the asinine, hair-pulling comments that followed the Fort Lauderdale airport massacre, surely this one takes the cake - and the frosting and the vanilla ice cream, too. Florida Rep. Jake Raburn, R-Lithia, told the media that a bill he filed in the Florida Legislature might've changed the outcome of the shooting that killed five people and critically wounded six others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC