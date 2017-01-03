The new Wild, Wild West: Allowing peo...

The new Wild, Wild West: Allowing people to pack guns by the airport carousel

6 hrs ago

Of all the asinine, hair-pulling comments that followed the Fort Lauderdale airport massacre, surely this one takes the cake - and the frosting and the vanilla ice cream, too. Florida Rep. Jake Raburn, R-Lithia, told the media that a bill he filed in the Florida Legislature might've changed the outcome of the shooting that killed five people and critically wounded six others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

