The Guns Of "Bloody" Bill Longley
Born October 6, 1851 on Mill Creek in Austin County, Texas, William Preston Longley was always large for his age. He stood six feet tall when he killed his first man at age 16. He went on to lead a life of murder and mayhem throughout Texas and up as far as Leavenworth, Kansas; finally being arrested for the murder of one Wilson Anderson on March 31, 1875.
