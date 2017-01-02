Study: Higher gun ownership rates up ...

Study: Higher gun ownership rates up the risk of a woman being murdered (rerun) [The Pump Handle]

There are 1 comment on the ScienceBlogs story from 4 hrs ago, titled Study: Higher gun ownership rates up the risk of a woman being murdered (rerun) [The Pump Handle]. In it, ScienceBlogs reports that:

In the midst of another national debate over gun safety regulations, some argue that higher rates of gun ownership will protect people from dangerous strangers with deadly intentions. Physician and public health researcher Michael Siegel set out to study that argument.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ScienceBlogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jagermann

United States

#1 2 hrs ago
Any other faked studies we can make fun of? What a waste of money.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) 4 hr klaus 5
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... 5 hr Sheriff Joe 529 4
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,135 • Total comments across all topics: 277,546,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC