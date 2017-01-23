State's assault weapon ban challenged...

State's assault weapon ban challenged in federal court

A gun rights group, along with individual gun owners and retailers, is challenging the state's 1998 assault weapon ban in federal court, arguing the law unconstitutionally infringes on the right to bear arms and improperly bans an entire class of weapons. The lawsuit, filed Monday by a group of plaintiffs including the Gun Owners Action League, names as defendants Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Public Safety Secretary Daniel Bennett, the Massachusetts State Police and State Police Superintendent Col.

