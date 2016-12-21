SOF's Endorsements For the NRA Board of Directors Election 2017
HEAR YE! HEAR YE! Soldier of Fortune's endorsements for the 2017 election to the National Rifle Association's Board of Directors. Once again, Soldier of Fortune is endorsing a number of highly qualified, experienced individuals to the NRA BoD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|3 hr
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Mon
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC