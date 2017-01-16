Social Register Groups hope Trump KOs SocSec role in gun checks
There are 1 comment on the Fox News story from 5 hrs ago, titled Social Register Groups hope Trump KOs SocSec role in gun checks. In it, Fox News reports that:
Second Amendment advocates hope President-elect Donald Trump will reverse a new rule by the outgoing Obama administration under which the Social Security system "We've already made the request to the Trump administration to look at repealing this," Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America, told FoxNews.com. The Social Security Administration finalized a rule in December under which the agency would submit information to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System on recipients of disability insurance and Supplemental Security Income if the government determines they are "mental defectives," or unable to manage their own affairs.
#1 1 hr ago
There is already a rule that prohibits "mental defective" from having a firearm. This rule will remove due process and some clerk at the social security administration will "poof" a person to mental defective status. Kind of like using the no due process no fly list.
It is all about control and not about "common sense" gun safety.
