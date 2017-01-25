SHOT Show 2017 in pictures
The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show is the largest gun show on Earth. Owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation , SHOT Show 2017 was held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. More than 65,000 industry professionals were expected to attend SHOT Show 2017, walking miles to review the staggering amount of products on offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|18 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Tue
|kevin lj
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Tue
|Good Riddance Obama
|9
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Mon
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 21
|huntcoyotes
|11
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC