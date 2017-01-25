SHOT Show 2017 in pictures

The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show is the largest gun show on Earth. Owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation , SHOT Show 2017 was held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. More than 65,000 industry professionals were expected to attend SHOT Show 2017, walking miles to review the staggering amount of products on offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.