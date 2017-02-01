Shot Show 2017: A Warning Shot Across The Bow?
Discussion of what I saw and learned firsthand about the firearms industry at the largest industry expo, the NSSF Shot Show in Las Vegas, NV. Even though I spend my professional life involved in the world of finance and investment advisory, my hobby time is spent in the world of guns and competitive shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|51 min
|WasteWater
|15
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC