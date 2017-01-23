Sheriff notes steep drop in concealed carry permits

Gun sales are up and concealed carry weapons permits are down locally, but Missouri's new law allowing residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit may not be the only driving factor. "Although we've seen a decrease in people coming in for permit applications, I expect we'll see numbers go up again as we go through the year - although I don't think we'll reach the levels we saw in the past," Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.