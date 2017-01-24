Ronda Rousey Surfaces at Vegas Gun Store ... Applies for Concealed Carry Permit

Ronda Rousey has come out of hiding with a bang -- surfacing at a Las Vegas gun store where she applied for a concealed carry permit ... TMZ Sports has learned. The UFC superstar and her boyfriend, Travis Browne , hit up The Range 702 gun store on Sunday where our gun enthusiast witnesses at the store say Ronda took a special course required to get a concealed carry permit.

