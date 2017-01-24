Ronda Rousey Surfaces at Vegas Gun Store ... Applies for Concealed Carry Permit
Ronda Rousey has come out of hiding with a bang -- surfacing at a Las Vegas gun store where she applied for a concealed carry permit ... TMZ Sports has learned. The UFC superstar and her boyfriend, Travis Browne , hit up The Range 702 gun store on Sunday where our gun enthusiast witnesses at the store say Ronda took a special course required to get a concealed carry permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|6 hr
|kevin lj
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|10 hr
|Good Riddance Obama
|9
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Now_What-
|2,499
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Mon
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Mon
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 21
|huntcoyotes
|11
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC