Researchers: Trump win alters conversation on gun violence
Public health researchers and gun safety advocates are conceding Republican Donald Trump's election as president has changed the national conversation on firearms. They're urging gun owners and manufacturers to be included in the effort to reduce deaths and injuries from firearms.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Jan 15
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
