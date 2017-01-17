Repeal campus concealed carry

Repeal campus concealed carry

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

The Kansas Legislature is more moderate now than it was a few months ago before citizens vented their frustration at the ideologically conservative bent of legislation on tax policy, education and other issues has hurt this state in multiple ways. Whether the Legislature is moderate enough to repeal provisions of a dangerous law, ironically called the Personal and Family Protection Act, remains to be seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Sat The Real Donald T... 4
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Sat Statesman Patriot 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Sat huntcoyotes 11
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Jan 15 jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC