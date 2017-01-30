Point-Counterpoint: Increasing gun control can reduce suicides
Mass shootings in America often get the most attention in debates on gun control. But there's another big issue we don't talk about enough: suicide.
Since: Nov 11
#1 18 hrs ago
Then why the high suicide rates in countries with strong gun control?
