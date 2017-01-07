Plans underway to allow firearms in airport terminals
Before Esteban Santiago reportedly stepped out of a bathroom near a baggage claim carousel Friday and sprayed a crowded airport terminal with bullets, Florida lawmakers had already come up with their solution to the problem - more guns in airport terminals. Current Florida law prevents people with concealed carry permits from bringing their firearms into airport terminals, along with schools, colleges, courtrooms, bars, meetings of legislators, and several other locales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our own worst enemy
|4 hr
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|8 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC