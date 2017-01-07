Plans underway to allow firearms in a...

Plans underway to allow firearms in airport terminals

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Before Esteban Santiago reportedly stepped out of a bathroom near a baggage claim carousel Friday and sprayed a crowded airport terminal with bullets, Florida lawmakers had already come up with their solution to the problem - more guns in airport terminals. Current Florida law prevents people with concealed carry permits from bringing their firearms into airport terminals, along with schools, colleges, courtrooms, bars, meetings of legislators, and several other locales.

