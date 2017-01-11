Pennsylvania gun sales, transfers dou...

Pennsylvania gun sales, transfers double-digits increase during violent 2016

There are 1 comment on the PennLive.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Pennsylvania gun sales, transfers double-digits increase during violent 2016.

The sale and transfer of guns in Pennsylvania rose by more than 10 percent in 2016 following numerous terrorist attacks and a contentious election. The sale and transfer of guns in Pennsylvania rose by more than 10 percent in 2016 during a year of protests, violence, attacks and a contentious presidential election.

jimwildrickjr

Chester, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
This comes as no surprise as we usher out the most anti gun president ever.The one who has and will continue to have 24/7 secret protection the rest of his life and his family.He should have had his fair well speech in the south end of Chicago last night where people are dodging gun bullets every day and the drug cartels continue to thrive.This is the result of liberal rule for the last several decades.They turn a blind eye while their citizens are killed.I think obungholes legacy will be one of the greatest gun salesmen ever.WE can all be assured when president Trump takes office a lot of this madness will soon be under control.
Chicago, IL

