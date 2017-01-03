Owner of dog shot by Girard police pleads not guilty to vicious dog charge
A Girard woman whose dog was shot by police after attacking people and another dog, has pleaded not guilty to violating the city's dangerous and vicious dog ordinance. The charge was filed last month after her pit bull attacked a smaller dog being walked by a 69-year-old man.
