OSU student killed

An Ohio State University student and a proponent of carrying concealed guns on campus was fatally shot early Thursday at a house near campus. Tarak Andrew Underiner, 20, was found with several gunshot wounds by Columbus police when officers were called to a house on East Northwood Avenue just east of North Pearl Street at 12:30 a.m. Medics pronounced Underiner dead at the scene at 12:41 a.m. Police said early Thursday that they do not believe Underiner was a random victim and that the slaying does not have "any connection" to the university.

