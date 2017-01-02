Opinion by Nevada AG Spanks Bloomberg's Background Check Initiative
Bloomberg and his gun control front organization, Everytown, dumped over $3 million into Nevada to pass the ballot initiative known as Question 1, which expanded background checks to include private sales and transfers. After outspending their foes 3 to 1, the measure only passed by 10,000 votes.
