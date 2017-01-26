Only 1 private gun buyer denied, arre...

Only 1 private gun buyer denied, arrested in voluntary background checks at 41 Va. gun shows

A new state law designed to expand background checks at Virginia gun shows has resulted in only one person being denied the purchase of a weapon at 41 weekend events during the first six months of the initiative, which required $300,000 in funding to hire three new state police employees.

