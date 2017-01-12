Officials have duty to Nevadans to make background checks work
There are 2 comments on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 18 hrs ago, titled Officials have duty to Nevadans to make background checks work. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:
Three days after the holiday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt gave them another gift when he announced that the November ballot measure on universal background checks had hit a roadblock. Cue the Charlie Brown music.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
The law as it reads can't be enforced because it specifically calls for the FBI to do the background checks and they refuse to do them because they do not handle any background checks for the state of Nevada since Nevada uses their own state system to do background checks on guns.
This is what happens when you live in Nevada and let an anti-gun group from New York write legislation for your state. Bloomberg should learn to stay out of other state's business and the people of Nevada should never have allowed him to meddle in their affairs in the first place.
|
Since: Nov 11
1,058
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Bloomy & Co are about out of states they can pull this nonsense off. They did the liberal (Killary) states and are about out of the iffy ones.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC