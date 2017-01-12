Officials have duty to Nevadans to ma...

Officials have duty to Nevadans to make background checks work

There are 2 comments on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 18 hrs ago, titled Officials have duty to Nevadans to make background checks work. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:

Three days after the holiday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt gave them another gift when he announced that the November ballot measure on universal background checks had hit a roadblock. Cue the Charlie Brown music.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
justice

Shelby, MS

#1 14 hrs ago
The law as it reads can't be enforced because it specifically calls for the FBI to do the background checks and they refuse to do them because they do not handle any background checks for the state of Nevada since Nevada uses their own state system to do background checks on guns.

This is what happens when you live in Nevada and let an anti-gun group from New York write legislation for your state. Bloomberg should learn to stay out of other state's business and the people of Nevada should never have allowed him to meddle in their affairs in the first place.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,058

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 6 hrs ago
Bloomy & Co are about out of states they can pull this nonsense off. They did the liberal (Killary) states and are about out of the iffy ones.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Sun jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC