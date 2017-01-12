There are on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 18 hrs ago, titled Officials have duty to Nevadans to make background checks work. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:

Three days after the holiday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt gave them another gift when he announced that the November ballot measure on universal background checks had hit a roadblock. Cue the Charlie Brown music.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.