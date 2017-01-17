Obama's Parting Shot at the Second Amendment
In the final days of the Obama administration, several agencies finalized new rules and regulations that Mr. Obama had been pushing for. Among those, the Social Security Administration, or SSA, announced that they have finalized rules under which they will be reporting - possibly many thousands of - Social Security benefit recipients to the FBI's National Instant Check System as " prohibited persons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|3 hr
|Bow Down
|1
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Jan 15
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC