NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and National Reciprocity

NJ2AS made its federal debut last Tuesday fighting on behalf of New Jerseyans for the National Reciprocity Bill HR38 in Washington D.C. NJ2AS leadership went through the halls of Congress thanking members for their support of HR38 in addition to meeting directly with the office of Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina to propose important changes to the Bill that are greatly important not only to New Jerseyans, but to any gun owner traveling through the State while carrying a firearm. NJ2AS has been fighting for New Jersey gun owners in regard to the national reciprocity bill for months now, and we are very happy to report that our requested changes were accepted in the final draft of the bill.

