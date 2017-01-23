NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and National Reciprocity
NJ2AS made its federal debut last Tuesday fighting on behalf of New Jerseyans for the National Reciprocity Bill HR38 in Washington D.C. NJ2AS leadership went through the halls of Congress thanking members for their support of HR38 in addition to meeting directly with the office of Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina to propose important changes to the Bill that are greatly important not only to New Jerseyans, but to any gun owner traveling through the State while carrying a firearm. NJ2AS has been fighting for New Jersey gun owners in regard to the national reciprocity bill for months now, and we are very happy to report that our requested changes were accepted in the final draft of the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|3 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|15 hr
|kevin lj
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|19 hr
|Good Riddance Obama
|9
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|2,499
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Mon
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Mon
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 21
|huntcoyotes
|11
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC