NH House kills effort to change rules on concealed carry by lawmakers
Portsmouth High occupied a spot in the D-II title game in six of the last eight seasons, leaving the rest of the league to fight for the other vacancy.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|17 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Jan 24
|Good Riddance Obama
|9
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
