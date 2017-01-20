New study finds 1 in 5 US gun owners ...

New study finds 1 in 5 US gun owners obtained firearm without background check

One in five U.S. gun owners who obtained a firearm in the past two years did so without a backA ground check, according to a new national survey conA ducted by researchers at NorthA eastern UniA verA sity and HarA vard University. The study also found the share of gun owners who acquired firearms via priA vate sale without backA ground checks was sigA nifA iA cantly larger in states without laws regA uA lating such purA chases than in states with legA islaA tive regA uA laA tions .

