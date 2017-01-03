New bill could force states to allow visiting gun owners to pack heat without a permit
There are 1 comment on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 16 hrs ago, titled New bill could force states to allow visiting gun owners to pack heat without a permit. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:
One of the first gun bills introduced in the new Congress proposes to dramatically alter the way states regulate who can carry concealed firearms within their borders. Under the legislation filed by Congressman Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican, gun owners - including those from states no longer mandating training or permits for persons wishing to tote hidden pistols - could be cleared to carry in any public spaces across the country that allow guns.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
|
#1 37 min ago
Actually this bill would merely allow legal gun owners who have a CC permit to protect themselves wherever they go in the US.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our own worst enemy
|40 min
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|4 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC