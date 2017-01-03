New bill could force states to allow ...

New bill could force states to allow visiting gun owners to pack heat without a permit

There are 1 comment on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 16 hrs ago, titled New bill could force states to allow visiting gun owners to pack heat without a permit. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

One of the first gun bills introduced in the new Congress proposes to dramatically alter the way states regulate who can carry concealed firearms within their borders. Under the legislation filed by Congressman Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican, gun owners - including those from states no longer mandating training or permits for persons wishing to tote hidden pistols - could be cleared to carry in any public spaces across the country that allow guns.

justice

Shelby, MS

#1 37 min ago
Actually this bill would merely allow legal gun owners who have a CC permit to protect themselves wherever they go in the US.
Chicago, IL

