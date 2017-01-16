National Concealed Carry Reciprocity ...

National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And The Lying Liars Who Tell Them

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The bill addresses our nation's patchwork of concealed carry reciprocity laws, where each state determines which states' permits, if any, they will recognize. Before the bill was even introduced, Everytown for Gun Safety launched a predictable scare campaign to demonize it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... 13 hr duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Sun jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC