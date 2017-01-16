National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And The Lying Liars Who Tell Them
The bill addresses our nation's patchwork of concealed carry reciprocity laws, where each state determines which states' permits, if any, they will recognize. Before the bill was even introduced, Everytown for Gun Safety launched a predictable scare campaign to demonize it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|13 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC