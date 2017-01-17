Nashville-area lawmaker files bill to exempt guna

Nashville-area lawmaker files bill to...

Nashville-area lawmaker files bill to exempt gun

Read more: The Jackson Sun

The bill, filed by Rep. Courtney Rogers, R-Goodlettsville, would exempt importers, licensed dealers and manufacturers from the criminal history check requirement of gun sales across the state. Nashville-area lawmaker files bill to exempt gun dealers, importers from background checks The bill, filed by Rep. Courtney Rogers, R-Goodlettsville, would exempt importers, licensed dealers and manufacturers from the criminal history check requirement of gun sales across the state.

