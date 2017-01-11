Modern rapid-fire weapons and gun control

It seems that the tiresome and morally redundant apology for no gun control is further espoused by Michael Weldon . Here's why I and many others including, for example, the parents of the Sandy Hook and Columbine school shooting victims abhor this insane parody of gun ownership as an "expression of freedom": In Dunblane, Scotland, Thomas Hamilton walked into a school and murdered 16 children and their teacher.

