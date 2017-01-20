Mistrust of Government Contributes to 'Crazy' Gun Sales
Gun stores on the Peninsula reported record sales as they quickly sold out stock that would no longer be available under tighter gun restrictions. Now, they're restocking for 2017, with features meeting new gun control provisions.
