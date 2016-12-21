Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Thankful ...

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Thankful for Support Last Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmmoLand

Minnesota - - - The end of the year is just about seven and a half hours away as I write this last missive of 2016. We've been preparing all day to host our neighbors for our annual New Year's get-together while our two daughters have been in and out of my office asking when the party is going to start! I just wanted to send you a brief note of thanks for your support during the first full year for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) 18 hr klaus 5
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... 19 hr Sheriff Joe 529 4
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC