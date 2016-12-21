Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Thankful for Support Last Year

Minnesota - - - The end of the year is just about seven and a half hours away as I write this last missive of 2016. We've been preparing all day to host our neighbors for our annual New Year's get-together while our two daughters have been in and out of my office asking when the party is going to start! I just wanted to send you a brief note of thanks for your support during the first full year for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

