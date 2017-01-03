Michigan Open Carry Files Freedom Of Information Act Suit Over Gun Ban
Seeking access to public information, Michigan Open Carry, Inc. has filed a complaint under Michigan's Freedom Of Information Act against the City of Harbor Beach, in the Huron County Circuit Court. Back in September, the Harbor Beach City Council, citing " liability " and " insurance " issues, voted to prohibit open carry , in addition to concealed carry, for their employees after a local crossing guard inquired about the City's policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC