Michigan Open Carry Files Freedom Of Information Act Suit Over Gun Ban

Seeking access to public information, Michigan Open Carry, Inc. has filed a complaint under Michigan's Freedom Of Information Act against the City of Harbor Beach, in the Huron County Circuit Court. Back in September, the Harbor Beach City Council, citing " liability " and " insurance " issues, voted to prohibit open carry , in addition to concealed carry, for their employees after a local crossing guard inquired about the City's policy.

