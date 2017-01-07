Lower attendance at this year's La Crosse Gun Show
The annual La Crosse Gun Show took place in the south hall of the La Crosse Center this weekend, but with lower attendance. The gun show started Friday, featuring items from over 70 gun stores and more than 20 collectors.
